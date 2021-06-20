Father’s Day Car Show and BBQ donates to veteran charity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Disgruntled Vets and 22 Until None came together to put on the first Father’s Day car show and BBQ competition Sunday.

Chris Ruble, from 22 Until None, was excited to hold this event for the Colorado Springs community and support their cause. ‘It’s Father’s Day, I’m a dad and as a father the best thing you can ask for and Father’s Day it’s barbecue and cars, and we’ve combined them both out here today. It’s a beautiful day out here in Colorado Springs and we’ve got a ton of people out here supporting our cause, supporting our fight. Which is fighting veteran suicide and active do it the suicide in the military community” said Ruble.

RIGHT NOW:

The 1st Father’s Day and BBQ competition is revving up! This event was put on by Disgruntled Vets and 22 Until None to raise money for a veteran nonprofit.

The event goes on until 3p! pic.twitter.com/eHmRhe4qWf — Nicole Heins (@NicoleHeinsTV) June 20, 2021

Attendees entered their cars and bikes into the car show competition, others entered the BBQ competition. All the proceeds went to 22 Until None, an organization that helps veterans and active-duty military with financial assistance and crisis intervention. Ruble tells 11 News with the big military presence in Colorado Springs, veteran suicide is a big issue that needs to be talked about.

“It’s an unfortunate situation but it’s the truth, and everyday every time we do one of these events, if we can get one guy out here that maybe thought there was nobody else here for him we’ve done our job. So if we save one life out of the hundreds that we couldn’t, unfortunately we still call that a success because it’s one life still here” said Ruble.

Hundreds of people showed up to the event, and both organizations were amazed by the turnout. “We’re having a great time, we’re having some fun but we’re also helping people and that’s really what the end goal is every day that we wake up” said Ruble.

Both organizations plan to hold events like these in the future to bring more awareness to the issue.

