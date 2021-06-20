Advertisement

Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas

By KTRK staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston, Texas, are investigating a home invasion involving one of their own.

A deputy constable and his family were asleep inside their apartment Sunday morning when officers said someone broke in, shooting the deputy constable’s wife and 4-year-old stepdaughter.

Police said they found a blood trail, so the deputy may have shot the suspect as they exchanged gunfire.

The 4-year-old had to undergo surgery and her mother has a gunshot wound in her leg.

Police said the suspect was armed with an assault rifle and a shotgun.

No arrests have been made so far.

Copyright 2021 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported shooting at the Citadel Mall on 6/18/21.
Several juvenilles injured in shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Friday night
Gas shortage in Pueblo and Canon City tied to a labor shortage according to AAA
Truck stuck on Ophir Pass 6/18/21
Delivery truck driver attempts to navigate a Colorado mountain pass and fails miserably
CSPD is looking for missing at risk teenager, Aurelia Hale (pictured above).
FOUND: 12-year-old last seen in northeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning
Two victims were taken to the hospital from a shooting that happened across the street from the...
Colorado Springs police investigate shooting near Boston Market in Colorado Springs

Latest News

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, ‘likely’ due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
The balloon crashed southwest of the gravel ponds, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
3 hurt after hot air balloon crashes at Chatfield Reservoir
Pueblo police are investigating two shooting incidents on June 20, 2021, with at least one...
Pueblo man shot twice while driving on Northern