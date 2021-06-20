5 shot in Aurora at site of Juneteenth celebration

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and four others hurt after multiple shooters opened fire in a strip mall parking lot in Aurora early Sunday morning.

Police say there had been a Juneteenth celebration at the strip mall, and people were still gathered when the gunmen started shooting just after 4 a.m. Officers collected 114 shell casing at the scene.

UPDATE: The gathering in the parking lot where the shooting broke out was related to a Juneteenth celebration at a unit in this strip mall. Suspect(s) are at-large. Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO. — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) June 20, 2021

One of the male victims later died from his injuries. Police say he was the only person to suffer serious injuries in the shooting, despite the sheer amount of gunshots fired.

The shooting may have been gang-related.

The Aurora Police Department is expected release additional information later Sunday; we will update this article as we learn more.

