Advertisement

5 shot in Aurora at site of Juneteenth celebration

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and four others hurt after multiple shooters opened fire in a strip mall parking lot in Aurora early Sunday morning.

Police say there had been a Juneteenth celebration at the strip mall, and people were still gathered when the gunmen started shooting just after 4 a.m. Officers collected 114 shell casing at the scene.

One of the male victims later died from his injuries. Police say he was the only person to suffer serious injuries in the shooting, despite the sheer amount of gunshots fired.

The shooting may have been gang-related.

The Aurora Police Department is expected release additional information later Sunday; we will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported shooting at the Citadel Mall on 6/18/21.
Several juvenilles injured in shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Friday night
Gas shortage in Pueblo and Canon City tied to a labor shortage according to AAA
Truck stuck on Ophir Pass 6/18/21
Delivery truck driver attempts to navigate a Colorado mountain pass and fails miserably
CSPD is looking for missing at risk teenager, Aurelia Hale (pictured above).
FOUND: 12-year-old last seen in northeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning
Two victims were taken to the hospital from a shooting that happened across the street from the...
Colorado Springs police investigate shooting near Boston Market in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Injuries reported after hot air balloon crashes at Chatfield Reservoir
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, ‘likely’ due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
warm father's day
Warm Father’s Day
warm father's day
Father's Day forecast