Warm Father’s Day

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Storms will likely be numerous and pick up after 2:00. Threats include large hail, strong wind and lightning that could take place with any storm that develops. Sunday is looking like the warmer and drier day... temps will be in the 90s for most, but a spotty storm or two could develop on the back end of a cold front that comes through in the evening.

NEXT WEEK: By Monday we’re looking a big temperature drop where we will slip into the 70s. That relief will be very short lived though... high pressure builds back into the picture with 90s returning by Wednesday and Thursday!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.