Suspect in robbery gets away with unknown amount of money, police investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for a robbery suspect after a Wells Fargo was reportedly robbed Friday afternoon.

The robbery reportedly happened near Research Parkway and north Union Boulevard just before 4 p.m. Police say one suspect went into the bank and demanded cash before leaving the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Detectives from the CSPD robbery unit are investigating the incident.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

