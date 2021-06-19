Reported shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Just after 9 Friday night there was a reported shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

There was a type of carnival taking part on the property when shots rang out. At least two people were injured.

Police did not have any immediate information on a suspect or suspects that they could share.

At 9:25 p.m., an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department explained this was likely an isolated incident and there was no known threat to the rest of the community.

11 News has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.