Reported shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Friday night
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 9:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Just after 9 Friday night there was a reported shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.
There was a type of carnival taking part on the property when shots rang out. At least two people were injured.
Police did not have any immediate information on a suspect or suspects that they could share.
At 9:25 p.m., an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department explained this was likely an isolated incident and there was no known threat to the rest of the community.
