MISSING: 12-year-old last seen in northeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning
Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen near north Carefree Circle and Hollow Road in Colorado Springs.
Police say Aurelia Halewas last seen around 2:30 a.m Saturday, wearing a tie-dye shirt and denim shorts. If you see Aurelia, call police right away at 719-444-0000.
A picture of Hale can be found at the top of this article and below.
