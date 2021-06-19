MISSING: 12-year-old last seen in northeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for a 12-year-old girl last seen near north Carefree Circle and Hollow Road in Colorado Springs.

Police say Aurelia Halewas last seen around 2:30 a.m Saturday, wearing a tie-dye shirt and denim shorts. If you see Aurelia, call police right away at 719-444-0000.

A picture of Hale can be found at the top of this article and below.

CSPD is looking for a missing 12 year old at risk girl, Aurelia Hale, last seen in the area of 4000 N. Carefree Cr this morning at 2:30AM. Aurelia was wearing a tie dye t-shirt and denim shorts. If you see Aurelia, please call 444-7000. pic.twitter.com/Qbj2I8pmTj — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) June 19, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

