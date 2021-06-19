Advertisement

Evacuation order for Lorson Ranch neighborhood Friday evening

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 6:07 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An evacuation order was given to people living in part of Lorson Ranch Friday evening. The order was in place for more than three hours.

The following was sent out to residents living along part of Pilgrimage Road at about 4:40 p.m.

“Any resident in a quarter mile radius of the 6300 block of pilgrimmage [Pilgrimage] - please evacuate immediately. There is law enforcement activty [activity] in the area. Please stay clear of emergency responders while you are leaving the area.”

The neighborhood is north of Fontaine Boulevard and east of Marksheffel Road. A map of the impacted area is at the bottom of this article.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office had very few details they could share. As of 6:30 p.m. a suspect was in custody, but Sgt. Deborah Mynatt stated it was “extremely” important to stay away from the area. The original call came in as a bomb threat and the Regional Explosives Unit is at the scene.

The alert went out to residents through Peak Alerts. You can click here to sign up for notifications through Peak Alerts.

The evacuation order was lifted at about 8:10 p.m. and residents were allowed to go back to their homes.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Evacuation order for a Lorson Ranch neighborhood.
Evacuation order for a Lorson Ranch neighborhood.(Google/Everbridge)

