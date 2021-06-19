Evacuation order for Lorson Ranch neighborhood Friday evening

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An evacuation order was given to people living in part of Lorson Ranch Friday evening. The order was in place for more than three hours.

The following was sent out to residents living along part of Pilgrimage Road at about 4:40 p.m.

“Any resident in a quarter mile radius of the 6300 block of pilgrimmage [Pilgrimage] - please evacuate immediately. There is law enforcement activty [activity] in the area. Please stay clear of emergency responders while you are leaving the area.”

The neighborhood is north of Fontaine Boulevard and east of Marksheffel Road. A map of the impacted area is at the bottom of this article.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office had very few details they could share. As of 6:30 p.m. a suspect was in custody, but Sgt. Deborah Mynatt stated it was “extremely” important to stay away from the area. The original call came in as a bomb threat and the Regional Explosives Unit is at the scene.

The alert went out to residents through Peak Alerts. You can click here to sign up for notifications through Peak Alerts.

The evacuation order was lifted at about 8:10 p.m. and residents were allowed to go back to their homes.

Video from one of these folks just waiting to get back in her home. She says @EPCSheriff did an awesome job making her feel safe as they told her there was a bomb threat right next door. pic.twitter.com/9mGvH5a3qw — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) June 19, 2021

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Evacuation order for a Lorson Ranch neighborhood. (Google/Everbridge)

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.