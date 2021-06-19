Crash closes lanes on Highway 50 in Pueblo
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Pueblo Police Highway 50 is down to one lane at Morris lane with the westbound turn lane closed. Police say there was a multi-car crash in the area and people needed to be extracted.
The crash reportedly happened between Ridge Drive and Purcell Boulevard. Drivers in the area should use caution and drive slow.
At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. 11 News has calls into police, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.
