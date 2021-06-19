Advertisement

Crash closes lanes on Highway 50 in Pueblo

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Pueblo Police Highway 50 is down to one lane at Morris lane with the westbound turn lane closed. Police say there was a multi-car crash in the area and people needed to be extracted.

The crash reportedly happened between Ridge Drive and Purcell Boulevard. Drivers in the area should use caution and drive slow.

At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. 11 News has calls into police, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported shooting at the Citadel Mall on 6/18/21.
Several juvenilles injured in shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Friday night
Gas shortage in Pueblo and Canon City tied to a labor shortage according to AAA
Evacuation order for a Lorson Ranch neighborhood 6/18/21.
Evacuation order for Lorson Ranch neighborhood Friday evening
Truck stuck on Ophir Pass 6/18/21
Delivery truck driver attempts to navigate a Colorado mountain pass and fails miserably
Photo of trash cans overflowing in Colorado Springs 6/17/21.
Colorado Springs customers frustrated over service issues with Waste Connections, district manager responds

Latest News

CSPD is looking for missing at risk teenager, Aurelia Hale (pictured above).
FOUND: 12-year-old last seen in northeast Colorado Springs Saturday morning
File photo.
Police investigate after robbery suspect gets away with unknown amount of money
Two victims were taken to the hospital from a shooting that happened across the street from the...
Colorado Springs police investigate shooting near Boston Market in Colorado Springs
Reported shooting at the Citadel Mall on 6/18/21.
Several juvenilles injured in shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Friday night