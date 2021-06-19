Crash closes lanes on Highway 50 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Pueblo Police Highway 50 is down to one lane at Morris lane with the westbound turn lane closed. Police say there was a multi-car crash in the area and people needed to be extracted.

Hey 50 at Morris is down to 1 lane westbound due to a multi car accident with extrication. Please avoid the area — sgt 2 green machine (@machine_sgt) June 19, 2021

The crash reportedly happened between Ridge Drive and Purcell Boulevard. Drivers in the area should use caution and drive slow.

US 50 WB: Crash between Ridge Dr and Purcell Blvd. Westbound turn lane at Morris Ave. is closed. Use caution and slower speeds. https://t.co/dLdbuXKia0 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) June 19, 2021

At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was injured in the crash. 11 News has calls into police, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

