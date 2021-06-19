Colorado Springs police investigate shooting near Boston Market in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two victims were taken to the hospital from a shooting that happened across the street from the Boston Market near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The shooting reportedly happened about 40 minutes after a different shooting near the Citadel Mall.

Police say they got another call for shots fired at this location. When officers responded they say a suspect confronted three individuals in a parked car. That’s allegedly when the shots were fired by the suspect. Police say two individuals were hit and a third individual inside the car drove the two victims to the hospital.

The victim’s injuries were reportedly serious but they are expected to be ok.

Police do not think these two incidents were connected.

If anyone has any information or was a witness to either of these incidents, please call the CSPD at 719-444-7000.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

