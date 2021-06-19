Advertisement

Colorado Springs police investigate shooting near Boston Market in Colorado Springs

Two victims were taken to the hospital from a shooting that happened across the street from the...
Two victims were taken to the hospital from a shooting that happened across the street from the Boston Market near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two victims were taken to the hospital from a shooting that happened across the street from the Boston Market near North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. The shooting reportedly happened about 40 minutes after a different shooting near the Citadel Mall.

Police say they got another call for shots fired at this location. When officers responded they say a suspect confronted three individuals in a parked car. That’s allegedly when the shots were fired by the suspect. Police say two individuals were hit and a third individual inside the car drove the two victims to the hospital.

The victim’s injuries were reportedly serious but they are expected to be ok.

Police do not think these two incidents were connected.

If anyone has any information or was a witness to either of these incidents, please call the CSPD at 719-444-7000.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas shortage in Pueblo and Canon City tied to a labor shortage according to AAA
Reported shooting at the Citadel Mall on 6/18/21.
2 juveniles injured in shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Friday night
Evacuation order for a Lorson Ranch neighborhood 6/18/21.
Evacuation order for Lorson Ranch neighborhood Friday evening
Photo of trash cans overflowing in Colorado Springs 6/17/21.
Colorado Springs customers frustrated over service issues with Waste Connections, district manager responds
The suspect, Justin Romero, was taken into custody following standoff in Widefield on 6/17/21.
Suspect in custody following a shelter-in-place alert for a Widefield neighborhood Thursday night

Latest News

Reported shooting at the Citadel Mall on 6/18/21.
2 juveniles injured in shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs Friday night
Evacuation order for a Lorson Ranch neighborhood 6/18/21.
Evacuation order for Lorson Ranch neighborhood Friday evening
A Colorado Springs home is covered in graffiti as a previous tenant is accused of causing about...
‘Little slice of hell’ house in Colorado Springs off the market and under contract after cash offer
6/18/21
Part of Lorson Ranch evacuated following a bomb threat