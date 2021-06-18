Advertisement

WATCH: Governor Polis announces third Colorado Comeback Cash winner and second round of scholarship winners

Colorado Comeback Cash graphic.
Colorado Comeback Cash graphic.(Colorado Governor's Office)
By Nicole Heins
Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis will announce the third $1 million winner of Colorado’s Comeback Cash vaccine drawing and the second round of scholarship winners.

The press conference is expected to begin around 12:20 p.m. Friday. You can watch the full press conference below:

WATCH: Governor Jared Polis announces the third $1 million winner of Colorado’s Comeback Cash vaccine drawing and the second round of scholarship winners.

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Friday, June 18, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

