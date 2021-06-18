Advertisement

Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood near Widefield High School Thursday night

Widefield standoff 6/17/21.
Widefield standoff 6/17/21.(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 7:20 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a neighborhood in Widefield Thursday night.

Just before 7 p.m. the following message was shared for people living just to the northwest of Widefield High School:

“This is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Today is 06-17-2021. There is law enforcement activity in the area of 900 Widefield Dr. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”

According to Sgt. Jason Garrett with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, they tried to make contact with the suspect at about 4 p.m. The suspect is a man wanted on multiple charges including 2nd-degree assault on a peace officer and felony eluding. The man refused to come out of the house and a standoff ensued. As of 9 p.m. the standoff was still active.

The suspect was not publicly identified last time this article was updated.

The alert service utilized to inform the public is called Peak Alerts. To sign up for public safety notifications in your community, click here or download the Everbridge App.

Shelter-in-place area 6/17/21.
Shelter-in-place area 6/17/21.(Google/Everbridge)

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stand surrounded by crime tape immediately outside Woody's Bar and Grill off Pikes Peak...
2 dead in separate shootings in east Colorado Springs early Thursday
Suspect Cimmarron Mathes following his arrest early in the morning of June 17, 2021.
Costilla County man allegedly goes on tractor rampage, lights house on fire and injures police officers before arrest
A Colorado Springs home is covered in graffiti as a previous tenant is accused of causing about...
Colorado Springs home covered in graffiti as former tenant is accused of causing $150,000 worth of damage
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference about the state's response to the...
Colorado health care, prescription drug bills are now laws
The shooting reportedly happened around 3 a.m. on June 16, 2021.
1 shot outside Fountain Love’s Country Store

Latest News

Photo of trash cans overflowing in Colorado Springs 6/17/21.
Colorado Springs customers frustrated over service issues with Waste Connections, district manager responds
Suspect Cimmarron Mathes following his arrest early in the morning of June 17, 2021.
Costilla County man allegedly goes on tractor rampage, lights house on fire and injures police officers before arrest
Carport in Colorado Springs 6/17/21.
New carport ordinance in Colorado Springs passes planning commission with fewer restrictions proposed
6/17/21
WATCH: Raw footage of damage following alleged tractor rampage/fire in Colorado