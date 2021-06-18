Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood near Widefield High School Thursday night

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued for a neighborhood in Widefield Thursday night.

Just before 7 p.m. the following message was shared for people living just to the northwest of Widefield High School:

“This is the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Today is 06-17-2021. There is law enforcement activity in the area of 900 Widefield Dr. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows. You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved.”

According to Sgt. Jason Garrett with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, they tried to make contact with the suspect at about 4 p.m. The suspect is a man wanted on multiple charges including 2nd-degree assault on a peace officer and felony eluding. The man refused to come out of the house and a standoff ensued. As of 9 p.m. the standoff was still active.

The suspect was not publicly identified last time this article was updated.

The alert service utilized to inform the public is called Peak Alerts. To sign up for public safety notifications in your community, click here or download the Everbridge App.

Shelter-in-place area 6/17/21. (Google/Everbridge)

