Powers and Research Parkway lane closures start Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers can expect nighttime traffic impacts early next week as crews continue to prepare the work zone for the Powers Boulevard and Research interchange project. Crews will be installing temporary barriers, access installation, and dirt transport.

The project work will begin Monday, June 21 until Thursday, June 24. CDOT says the closures will happen on Powers between Woodman Road and Briargate Parkway and on Research Parkway between Grand Cordera Parkway and Channel Drive.

Here is a list of the overnight closures:

9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Monday, June 21 through Thursday, June 24 Northbound and southbound intermittent single lane closures, turn lane, and shoulder closures on Powers Boulevard (CO 21) between Briargate Parkway and Woodman Road.

7 p.m. until 5 a.m., Monday, June 21 through Thursday, June 24 Westbound intermittent dedicated right turn lane closure to northbound Powers Boulevard and intermittent eastbound dedicated right turn lane to southbound Powers Boulevard closures.

9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Monday, June 21 through Wednesday, June 24 Northbound intermittent single lane closures on Powers Boulevard (CO 21) between Woodman Road and Research Parkway.

9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Monday, June 21 through Thursday, June 24 Southbound intermittent single lane closures on Powers Boulevard (CO 21) between Woodman Road and Research Parkway.



Speed limits on Powers will be reduced to 45 MPH and 35 MPH on Research. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

