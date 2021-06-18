Police: Man facing charges for the possesion of child pornography

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing charges for the “sexual exploitation of children”. Investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC)say they were contacted by community parole officers in February 2021 with information saying a parolee had possession of child sex abuse material.

ICAC reportedly executed warrants for multiple digital devices and “found volumes of child sexual abuse material after a digital forensic examination.”

Investigators got an arrest warrant for 54-year-old Christopher Mark Penley for charges related to the sexual exploitation of children. Penley was reportedly already in custody in Adams County for unrelated charges.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

