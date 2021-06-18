Advertisement

Police: Man facing charges for the possesion of child pornography

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing charges for the “sexual exploitation of children”. Investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC)say they were contacted by community parole officers in February 2021 with information saying a parolee had possession of child sex abuse material.

ICAC reportedly executed warrants for multiple digital devices and “found volumes of child sexual abuse material after a digital forensic examination.”

Investigators got an arrest warrant for 54-year-old Christopher Mark Penley for charges related to the sexual exploitation of children. Penley was reportedly already in custody in Adams County for unrelated charges.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stand surrounded by crime tape immediately outside Woody's Bar and Grill off Pikes Peak...
2 dead in separate shootings in east Colorado Springs early Thursday
Suspect taken into custody following standoff in Widefield on 6/17/21.
Suspect in custody following a shelter-in-place alert for a Widefield neighborhood Thursday night
Suspect Cimmarron Mathes following his arrest early in the morning of June 17, 2021.
Costilla County man allegedly goes on tractor rampage, lights house on fire and injures police officers before arrest
SWAT activity in Colorado Springs 6/17/21.
1 taken into custody following a standoff in Colorado Springs Thursday night
A Colorado Springs home is covered in graffiti as a previous tenant is accused of causing about...
Colorado Springs home covered in graffiti as former tenant is accused of causing $150,000 worth of damage

Latest News

Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway Bridge Rendering
Powers and Research Parkway lane closures start Monday
Colorado Springs Juneteenth Festival
Colorado Springs Juneteenth Festival happening this weekend
6.18.21
Hot end to the week
Full capacity, live, indoor events are back in Colorado Springs
Full capacity, live, indoor events are back in Colorado Springs