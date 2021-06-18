No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse blanks Vail Mountain in 4A state tournament quarterfinals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse team posted a shutout in the quarterfinals of the 4A state tournament, blanking Vail Mountain 12-0 Thursday at home.

An hour-long lightning delay didn’t seem to faze the top-seeded Indians, who jumped out to a 6-0 lead over the No. 8 Gore Rangers after the 1st quarter. Cheyenne Mountain advanced to 10-1 on the season with the victory.

The Indians will face No. 5 Golden in the 4A state semifinals on June 19.

