New carport ordinance in Colorado Springs passes planning commission with fewer restrictions proposed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the carport controversy continues in Colorado Springs, city council is one step closer to finding a resolution.

Currently, carports are allowed in Colorado Springs but with strict requirements. The new proposal relaxes the restrictions a bit more. You can read the ordinance at the bottom of this article.

The proposal would allow most front yard carports to stay up. If they don’t meet the new rules, they’ll need to be modified or come down. The Colorado Springs Planning Commission asked for public comment prior to drafting the new ordinance. In many situations, carports have not been allowed in Colorado Springs, but the rules weren’t enforced on a regular basis until recently following a series of complaints to the city.

The ordinance passed the Planning Commission on Thursday with a vote of 4-3 with three absent. The proposed ordinance will now be part of a City Council work session on July 12 and is expected to be heard during a regular session July 27.

An overview of the proposed requirements is below:

This ordinance permits carports to be erected in the required front yard setback provided that the proposed carport meets the following criteria:

- Carports are allowed in the front yard setback as an accessory use to a Single-family Dwelling, Detached or a Two-family Dwelling in the A, R, R-1 6000, R1-9000, R-2, R-4 and single-family PUD zone districts. The following review criteria shall apply to front yard carports, in addition to all other relevant standards of this chapter.

- The front yard carport shall comply with all applicable provisions of the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department’s building code requirements.

- The front yard carport shall not exceed five hundred (500) square feet, or the maximum allowable parking and maneuvering area pursuant to section 7.4.206.E of this Code.

- The front yard carport shall be set back at least five (5) feet from the near edge of the adjacent sidewalk, if any, and at least ten (10) feet from the curb, or edge of roadway if no curb is present..

- The front yard carport shall meet the same side setbacks as the principal use.

- The front yard carport shall not have side panels or screens in the area between grade level and sixty (60) inches above grade level.

- The front yard carport may have one enclosed side only if the enclosed side is a shared wall with a principal or accessory structure.

- The front yard carport shall not interfere with sight distance requirements set forth in the City Engineering Traffic Criteria Manual.

- The front yard carport shall not be:

* Clad in unpainted or galvanized metal.

*Made of non-durable and/or flexible materials, including but not limited to, canvas, plastic, polyester or other tent-like materials.

- The front yard carport may exceed the eight foot (8′) height limit set forth in this section, but shall comply with all other applicable height limitations.

- The area of the front yard carport shall not be less than two hundred (200) square feet. OR Pre-made carports that are exempt from building permits because they are less that two hundred (200) square feet shall be anchored according to the manufacturer’s specifications. However, if the manufacturer provides no specifications for anchoring, the carport shall be anchored to concrete piers extending at least thirty (30) inches below grade.

- The front yard carport shall not jeopardize the health and safety of adjacent property, people, and users of the City’s rights-of-way, including but not limited to, public and private utility infrastructure, public works infrastructure, pedestrians and drivers.

Changes from the previous version of the ordinance presented include:

- Change maximum carport size from 20 feet x 20 feet, to five hundred (500) square feet maximum (or the maximum allowable parking and maneuvering area pursuant to 7.4.206.E of this Code);

- Removed architectural compatibility requirements;

- Removed prohibition of carports in front of two car garages;

- Removed requirement of carports primary location in side or rear yards

