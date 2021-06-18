Man arrested for domestic violence charges in Pueblo Thursday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police officers responded to West Evans Avenue and Colorado Avenue in Pueblo on reports of a “domestic disturbance involving weapons” around 10 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who took off running, but officers caught up to him and took him into custody. During that time officers saw the man toss something and when they searched the area they reportedly found a gun.

The suspect was booked and charged with domestic violence charges, including menacing.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

