Investigators believe husband of missing Colorado Springs woman strangled her, killed her and hid the body

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The husband of a Colorado Springs woman missing for more than two years is now in custody for her death.

Dane Kallungi, 38, was arrested Wednesday in Albuquerque on first-degree murder charges. Colorado Springs police issued a warrant for Kallungi’s arrest on June 1 of this year in connection with Jepsy Amaga Kallungi’s 2019 disappearance, and Albuquerque police tell 11 News he was arrested while trying to get onto Kirtland Air Force Base.

Colorado courts records show Kallungi is wanted for murder charges stemming from a crime allegedly committed on March 20, 2019 -- the last day Jepsy’s mother tells 11 News she spoke with her daughter.

“I just want to know if she’s still alive or dead,” Margie Amaga told 11 News in April 2019. “I don’t know where she is, why she’s gone.”

Jepsy’s mother told 11 News that her daughter met her former husband on an internet dating site before moving to Colorado to marry him. Court records show the couple’s divorce was finalized in January 2019. The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide/Assault Unit launched an investigation into Jepsy’s disappearance on April 4, 2019.

According to Amaga, Dane Kallungi claimed Jepsy had left with a friend to go to the Philippines or Chicago and had not taken her phone or any ID.

On Friday, police announced evidence supports the theory that a domestic disturbance occurred where Dane Kallungi strangled Jepsy Kallungi and buried her body in an unknown location.

“Detectives conducted numerous interviews and executed nearly three dozen search warrants since this investigation was initiated,” Lt. James Sokolik wrote in a news release. “Detectives have also recovered and processed numerous items of physical evidence. Based on the testimonial and physical evidence that have been obtained throughout this extensive investigation, Detectives applied for and obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Dane Oliver Kallungi.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: 11 News originally reported the suspect is the ex-husband of the victim. The divorce was never finalized and the article has been updated.

