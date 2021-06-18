Hand hiker Mandy Horvath opens up ahead of Mt. Kilimanjaro hike

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs resident and double amputee Mandy Horvath is on the path to set a world record by hiking Mt. Kilimanjaro, but her journey has not been free of challenges.

Horvath first gained attention in 2018, when she hand-hiked the Manitou Incline. She’s also climbed Pikes Peak twice. On June 10th, she set off to reach the summit of Africa’s highest point- Mt. Kilimanjaro. If she completes her trek to the summit and back, she’ll be the first woman in the world known to have crawled to the top of one of the 8 summits of the world. She expects the round trip will take 10-14 days.

“I feel like if I wasn’t a little nervous and scared, there’d be something wrong with me,” Horvath said laughingly. “Absolutely the nerves are there, but I am confident in my team. I am confident in the guides that we have.”

Horvath lost her legs in 2014 at just 21 years old when she was struck by a train.

“It’s suspected that I was incapacitated by a date-rape drug,” Horvath explained about the night of the accident. She then says she became depressed and battled alcoholism in the following few years. In 2018, she was arrested in Colorado Springs for DUI and assault.

“I am not my past,” Horvath responded when asked what she wants people to know about her. Thanks to her own initiative seeking counseling and education, Horvath is now 3 years sober. “It feels great, feels great,” she said.

Mt. Kilimanjaro’s summit is more than 5,000 feet higher than that of Pikes Peak, the highest summit Horvath has previously reached. She has 40 pairs of gloves with her for the journey.

When asked if her arms get fatigued, Horvath expressed that was the least of her worries. She said, hand-hiking takes mental stamina more than anything. “Things can be done, things can be overcome,” she said.

We are always looking for more stories like this around our community; You can submit your good news below:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.