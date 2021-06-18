Gas shortage in Pueblo and Canon City tied to a labor shortage according to AAA

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas stations across Pueblo and Canon city were unable to serve customers on Friday and AAA Colorado says it doesn’t have to do with a gas shortage

While there is still a large supply of oil and gasoline in the United States we do not have enough drivers to transport it, according to Skylar McKinley from AAA Colorado. Many of these gasoline delivery drivers lost their jobs last year in the beginning of the pandemic. These drivers took their skills to shipping services like Amazon. They took to delivering household items like toilet paper which were in high demand last year. Now that gasoline demand has returned to near pre-pandemic levels, the driver shortage is causing supply chain issues.

However, Skylar insists that this is not the time to “panic-buy” gasoline.

He believes the problem will, “probably correct itself over the course of the summer.” What we know about the gasoline market, more generally the oil market, is that it’s very quick to respond to supply and demand. We have overwhelming demand for gas right now which is why prices are rising. Gas will continue to be produced and there’s an incentive now to raise wages for drivers to draw them back into shopping defined oil products like gasoline.

For now, Southern Colorado residents may be forced to buy more expensive premium gasoline which is still available at most stations.

Southern #Colorado: We're getting reports of service stations running out of fuel in Canon City, Pueblo, and elsewhere across the region. Don't panic: There's plenty of gas to go around. There just aren't enough drivers to get it to you, but that's temporary. — Skyler McKinley (@SkylerMcKinley) June 18, 2021

