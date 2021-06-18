Advertisement

Gas shortage in Pueblo and Canon City tied to a labor shortage according to AAA

(WAFB)
By Jack Heeke
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas stations across Pueblo and Canon city were unable to serve customers on Friday and AAA Colorado says it doesn’t have to do with a gas shortage

While there is still a large supply of oil and gasoline in the United States we do not have enough drivers to transport it, according to Skylar McKinley from AAA Colorado. Many of these gasoline delivery drivers lost their jobs last year in the beginning of the pandemic. These drivers took their skills to shipping services like Amazon. They took to delivering household items like toilet paper which were in high demand last year. Now that gasoline demand has returned to near pre-pandemic levels, the driver shortage is causing supply chain issues.

However, Skylar insists that this is not the time to “panic-buy” gasoline.

He believes the problem will, “probably correct itself over the course of the summer.” What we know about the gasoline market, more generally the oil market, is that it’s very quick to respond to supply and demand. We have overwhelming demand for gas right now which is why prices are rising. Gas will continue to be produced and there’s an incentive now to raise wages for drivers to draw them back into shopping defined oil products like gasoline.

For now, Southern Colorado residents may be forced to buy more expensive premium gasoline which is still available at most stations.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stand surrounded by crime tape immediately outside Woody's Bar and Grill off Pikes Peak...
2 dead in separate shootings in east Colorado Springs early Thursday; suspect sought in 1 case with an arrest in the other
The suspect, Justin Romero, was taken into custody following standoff in Widefield on 6/17/21.
Suspect in custody following a shelter-in-place alert for a Widefield neighborhood Thursday night
SWAT activity in Colorado Springs 6/17/21.
1 taken into custody following a standoff in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Suspect Cimmarron Mathes following his arrest early in the morning of June 17, 2021.
Costilla County man allegedly goes on tractor rampage, lights house on fire and injures police officers before arrest
A Colorado Springs home is covered in graffiti as a previous tenant is accused of causing about...
Colorado Springs home covered in graffiti as former tenant is accused of causing $150,000 worth of damage

Latest News

An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
Investigators believe husband of missing Colorado Springs woman strangled her, killed her and hid the body
Father's Day Weekend Forecast
Storms This Weekend
6/18/21
Investigators: husband strangled, buried body of missing Colorado Springs woman
Police stand surrounded by crime tape immediately outside Woody's Bar and Grill off Pikes Peak...
2 dead in separate shootings in east Colorado Springs early Thursday; suspect sought in 1 case with an arrest in the other