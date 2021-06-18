Advertisement

Full capacity, live, indoor events are back in Colorado Springs

By Kasia Kerridge
Updated: 4 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Full capacity, live, indoor events are back in Colorado Springs!

Governor Polis gave the green light to indoor venues just a few weeks ago, which includes the Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center. If you are not vaccinated, you have to wear a mask. Although, you do not have to show your vaccination card, as it’s more of an honor system.

“We’re excited to start bringing back the memories. We want to forget about the pandemic,” said Dot Lischick of the World Arena.

For the last 16 months, artists and show performers either rescheduled or cancelled their tour stops. The World Arena said most artists pushed back their dates, but it was a very difficult process to reschedule.

“For most touring shows, they need to be able to tour through the US. So, if they can come out of New York and they get to Ohio, but they can’t get to Iowa. Denver’s open but they can’t get to this state, it doesn’t work. Their tour is based on the whole smooth transition,” said Lischick.

The first event, which is a gospel show, is Friday at the Pikes Peak Center. It was rescheduled from it’s original performance date of March 2020.

