WATCH: Pence headlines, Rubio highlights Faith & Freedom coalition

Kickoff of ‘Road to Majority’ event seen as key Conservative policy roadmap
By Jon Wiener
Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Former Vice President Mike Pence headlined the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, Fl. on Friday, in one of his first major appearances since leaving office on January 20th. Pence was joined by guest speakers Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and others, but Florida senator and 2016 GOP presidential candidate Marco Rubio may have delivered the most memorable remarks.

Watch Rubio’s speech above.

The conference kicks off this year’s GOP ‘Road to Majority’ event in Orlando (June 17-19), billed as laying the foundation for conservative policy ahead of the 2022 elections.

A focus of Pence’s appearance and the three-day Republican event will be whether or not the party signals a move away from former President Donald Trump’s influence, and how potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates Pence, Cruz, DeSantis & Rubio (R-FL) contrast & align.

You can watch the Vice President Pence’s speech & coverage of the convention below:

WATCH: Mike Pence addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Kissimmee, Florida

WATCH: Mike Pence addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Kissimmee, Florida. READ MORE: https://www.kktv.com/2021/06/18/former-vp-mike-pence-addresses-faith-freedom-coalition/

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Friday, June 18, 2021

