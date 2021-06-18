Dog reportedly protects child in a Colorado park as police search for man

RIFLE, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are searching for a man after an incident in a park.

The incident happened on Thursday in Rifle. Rifle is on the western side of the state about 50 miles northeast of Grand Junction. At about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, police say a child was walking with the family dog at a park.

“An unknown male took hold of the child’s arm,” Police wrote on Facebook. “The child’s dog reacted and bit the male’s hand – likely the right hand.”

Police add the child’s mother tried to confront the man and he fled the area in a van.

DESCRIPTION OF THE SUSPECT FROM POLICE:

-White

-Approximate age of 50 or older

-Dirty gray and blond hair and a beard that was 2-3 inches long

-Brown eyes

-Yellow teeth

-Wearing a white tee-shirt and shorts

Vehicle Description:

-White panel van

-Older

-No license plates noted

-Front bumper damaged on the passenger side

If you have any information on this incident you’re asked to call Rifle Police at 970-665-6500.

