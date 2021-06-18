Delivery truck driver attempts to navigate a Colorado mountain pass and fails miserably
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:34 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - “No, mountain passes are typically not considered delivery routes.”
The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office had to close down a mountain pass for several hours on Friday after a delivery truck got stuck on Ophir Pass. The area is just northwest of Silverton. The pass was back open at about 5:15 p.m., but not before photos from the sheriff’s office started circulated around the internet:
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.