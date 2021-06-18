Advertisement

Cron’s grand slam lifts Rockies over Brewers 7-3

Colorado Rockies generic graphic
Colorado Rockies generic graphic(MGN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Germán Márquez allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, C.J. Cron ignited a five-run first with a grand slam and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 for their fourth consecutive victory.

Garrett Hampson followed Cron’s slam with a homer, and Raimel Tapia extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with an RBI single in the sixth. Luis Urias had a three-run double for the Brewers.

Milwaukee committed four errors and lost its fourth in a row.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/17/2021 10:39:08 PM (GMT -6:00)

Most Read

Police stand surrounded by crime tape immediately outside Woody's Bar and Grill off Pikes Peak...
2 dead in separate shootings in east Colorado Springs early Thursday
Suspect Cimmarron Mathes following his arrest early in the morning of June 17, 2021.
Costilla County man allegedly goes on tractor rampage, lights house on fire and injures police officers before arrest
Suspect taken into custody following standoff in Widefield on 6/17/21.
Suspect in custody following a shelter-in-place alert for a Widefield neighborhood Thursday night
A Colorado Springs home is covered in graffiti as a previous tenant is accused of causing about...
Colorado Springs home covered in graffiti as former tenant is accused of causing $150,000 worth of damage
SWAT activity in Colorado Springs 6/17/21.
1 taken into custody following a standoff in Colorado Springs Thursday night

Latest News

No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse advances in 4A state tournament bracket
No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse blanks Vail Mountain in 4A state tournament quarterfinals
Broncos again nominated for ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC logo
First victory for Switchbacks FC at new Weidner Field
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) celebrates the team's double-overtime win against the...
Nikola Jokic continues to stack Hardware, named All-NBA First Team