Cron’s grand slam lifts Rockies over Brewers 7-3

DENVER (AP) - Germán Márquez allowed one hit over six scoreless innings, C.J. Cron ignited a five-run first with a grand slam and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 for their fourth consecutive victory.

Garrett Hampson followed Cron’s slam with a homer, and Raimel Tapia extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games with an RBI single in the sixth. Luis Urias had a three-run double for the Brewers.

Milwaukee committed four errors and lost its fourth in a row.

6/17/2021 10:39:08 PM (GMT -6:00)