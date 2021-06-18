Advertisement

Crash on I-25 causes delays in Colorado Springs on Friday

Crash I-25 b/w Woodmen and N. Academy 6/18/21.
Crash I-25 b/w Woodmen and N. Academy 6/18/21.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Tony Keith
Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash caused major delays along I-25 on Friday.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. between Woodmen Road and N. Academy Boulevard. As of 2:50 p.m. traffic was slow in both directions.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a major traffic incident.

