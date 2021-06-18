COVID-19 vaccine site opens at the Pueblo Mall

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A new community vaccine site has opened at the Pueblo Mall (3429 Dillon Drive) for those who have not yet gotten vaccinated for COVID-19. The site will be open Thursday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those 12 and older.

The COVID-19 testing site near the Pueblo Mall is still open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For a list of vaccine providers in Pueblo, click here.

