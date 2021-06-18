Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine site opens at the Pueblo Mall

Vaccine
Vaccine(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A new community vaccine site has opened at the Pueblo Mall (3429 Dillon Drive) for those who have not yet gotten vaccinated for COVID-19. The site will be open Thursday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those 12 and older.

The COVID-19 testing site near the Pueblo Mall is still open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For a list of vaccine providers in Pueblo, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stand surrounded by crime tape immediately outside Woody's Bar and Grill off Pikes Peak...
2 dead in separate shootings in east Colorado Springs early Thursday
The suspect, Justin Romero, was taken into custody following standoff in Widefield on 6/17/21.
Suspect in custody following a shelter-in-place alert for a Widefield neighborhood Thursday night
Suspect Cimmarron Mathes following his arrest early in the morning of June 17, 2021.
Costilla County man allegedly goes on tractor rampage, lights house on fire and injures police officers before arrest
SWAT activity in Colorado Springs 6/17/21.
1 taken into custody following a standoff in Colorado Springs Thursday night
A Colorado Springs home is covered in graffiti as a previous tenant is accused of causing about...
Colorado Springs home covered in graffiti as former tenant is accused of causing $150,000 worth of damage

Latest News

Tracking storms today, Saturday
Hot end to the week
618
Rubio "Marxism" speech at GOP faith convention
Horvath talks about her experience with alcoholism and how she prepares to summit Africa's...
Hand hiker Mandy Horvath opens up ahead of Mt. Kilimanjaro hike
Colorado Comeback Cash graphic.
WATCH: Governor Polis announces third Colorado Comeback Cash winner and second round of scholarship winners