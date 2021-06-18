Colorado Springs customers frustrated over service issues with Waste Connections, district manager responds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We’re getting answers for thousands of people stuck with weeks of garbage piling up at their homes in Colorado Springs.

Many of our 11 News viewers started reaching out to us with frustrations about Waste Connections, which recently acquired Springs Waste.

A representative with Waste Connections believes he knows what the problem is, and he has a temporary solution to try and help the frustrated customers. The manager who spoke to us said people needed to take specific steps to switch over to their new billing system, but many didn’t. Now about 8,000 customers have delinquent accounts resulting in skipped trash pick ups.

Manager Paul Brieterman explained that starting June 21, the company will go ahead and pick up all trash from all customers that week to provide some relief.

“We don’t want health or safety hazards or anything like that, so we’ll pick everybody up giving a little bit more time to be able to get through to us and to get your account squared away,” District Manager Breiterman explained.

Breiterman says customers will still need to get their paperwork switched over. He also admits their phone system has been bombarded. Even though they added staff to handle the calls, Brieterman says they just can’t keep up. Information was mailed out and sent via email to customers notifying them about the changes, but some people may have missed the notice.

In the meantime, customers are asked to keep trying their number to get your new billing arrangement sorted out, or you can email them for a quick response.

Brieterman recommends customers put “billing” in the headline if they email.

You can call Waste Connections of Colorado Springs at 719-591-5000. You can email them at customerservice5315@wcnx.org.

