Colorado Springs Juneteenth Festival happening this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The State of Colorado is bringing several mobile vaccine clinics to Juneteenth celebrations in Denver, Colorado Springs, And Pueblo this weekend.

“Coloradans will be honoring and celebrating Juneteenth this weekend and Colorado’s mobile vaccine clinics will have the free, safe, and effective COVID-19 vaccine available on site without appointments needed at celebrations in Pueblo, Colorado Springs, and Denver so drop and get protected,” said Governor Jared Polis.

The Colorado Springs Juneteenth festival will be happening on Friday, June 18 - Sunday, June 20 at America the Beautiful Park. On Friday, the event runs from 1 p.m. until 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Click here to see the event schedule and get more information.

Organizers of the event say bringing a vaccine clinic to this festival is important so people have the option to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they choose. “We want to give everyone an option or a choice in the matter. Feeling safe, not sorry.” -- Jennifer Smith, Colorado Springs Juneteenth Festival

You can sign up for an appointment for the mobile vaccine clinic, here.

