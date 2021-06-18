4A state baseball tournament: Lewis-Palmer, Pueblo County drop to losers bracket

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - All three Southern Colorado schools, No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain, No. 5 Lewis-Palmer, and No. 7 Pueblo County dropped to the losers bracket of the 4A state baseball tournament bracket Friday at Runyon Complex in Pueblo.

Cheyenne Mountain and Pueblo County faced off in the opening round of competition, with the Indians advancing 7-3 thanks to a complete game performance from senior pitcher Brad Helton. Lewis-Palmer fell in their first round game to No. 4 Holy Family, 12-2.

The Indians rallied but lost on a walk-off home run to Ponderosa, 10-8 in the second round of the winners bracket. Mustangs senior Dom Lopez crushed a two-run home run in the bottom of the 7th to send Cheyenne Mountain to the losers bracket.

Saturday matchups:

#1 Severance vs #5 Lewis-Palmer, June 19 (9:30am)

#6 Evergreen vs #7 Pueblo County, June 19 (12:00pm)

#2 Cheyenne Mountain vs TBD (Severance or Lewis-Palmer) June 19, 2:30pm

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.