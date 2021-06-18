Advertisement

Search resumes after 3 tubers died, 2 disappeared on N.C. river

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 4:32 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — A search resumed Friday on a North Carolina river for two missing tubers after three others were found dead and four were pulled from the water, authorities said.

The group of nine people was floating down the Dan River on inflatable tubes and went over a dam that’s about 8 feet (2.5 meters) high next to a Duke Energy plant on Wednesday night, Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates told reporters. A Duke Energy employee who saw some of the tubers called the situation in to 911 Thursday afternoon, Cates said.

Cates said that an air and water search for the remaining two missing tubers went until dark Thursday and resumed Friday morning around 7 a.m. Local television stations showed images of rescue crews putting boats in the water north of Greensboro along the Virginia state line.

Cates did not release the identities of the people involved. Four were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that Cates said were not life-threatening after spending nearly 24 hours in the water.

Cates said it’s not immediately clear why the tubers didn’t contact authorities sooner, but he said it may have been because they didn’t have phones with them.

He said it’s not unusual for people to float the river on tubes or rafts in the area, but most get out and walk around the dam, which is marked by signs.

Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said the employee at the Dan River Combined Cycle Station who called 911 wasn’t available for an interview.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police stand surrounded by crime tape immediately outside Woody's Bar and Grill off Pikes Peak...
2 dead in separate shootings in east Colorado Springs early Thursday
Suspect taken into custody following standoff in Widefield on 6/17/21.
Suspect in custody following a shelter-in-place alert for a Widefield neighborhood Thursday night
Suspect Cimmarron Mathes following his arrest early in the morning of June 17, 2021.
Costilla County man allegedly goes on tractor rampage, lights house on fire and injures police officers before arrest
SWAT activity in Colorado Springs 6/17/21.
1 taken into custody following a standoff in Colorado Springs Thursday night
A Colorado Springs home is covered in graffiti as a previous tenant is accused of causing about...
Colorado Springs home covered in graffiti as former tenant is accused of causing $150,000 worth of damage

Latest News

A 700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd is now on display in Newark, New Jersey.
Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in New Jersey
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway Bridge Rendering
Powers and Research Parkway lane closures start Monday
President Joe Biden signs the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, in the East Room of the...
Black Americans laud Juneteenth holiday, say more work ahead
A 700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd is now on display in Newark, New Jersey.
Bronze George Floyd statue unveiled in Newark