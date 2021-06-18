11 Sports Online: Broncos camp, Nuggets/Avs end, stars skip Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - WATCH ‘11 Sports Online’ with Jon Wiener, Taylor Kilgore & Richie Cozzolino.

This week: the Broncos open mini-camp in Denver. What is the biggest camp question? The Avalanche & Nuggets lose eight straight games combined to both bow out in the 2nd round of the playoffs. But who had the better season? And stars are dropping from the Tokyo Olympics like flies, with Nuggets’ MVP Nikola Jokic the latest to opt out. Is this ok? All that and more on ‘11 Sports Online.’

