Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis touring downtown Colorado Springs, signing bills

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis is meeting with Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers Thursday as part of a visit to the city.

Polis’ office says the governor and mayor, along with the executive director of CDOT, will be touring parts of downtown to view infrastructure and improvements made in recent years. The itinerary says the walking tour will begin at the south lawn of the Pioneers Museum and continue down Vermijo Street, ending at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. The tour begins at 1:30 p.m.

Afterward, Polis is scheduled to hold a bill signing ceremony at the Center for Employment Opportunities on Garden of the Gods Road.

Watch our 11 Breaking News Center coverage at the top of the page.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference about the state's response to the...
Colorado health care, prescription drug bills are now laws
Police stand surrounded by crime tape immediately outside Woody's Bar and Grill off Pikes Peak...
2 dead in separate shootings in east Colorado Springs early Thursday
A Colorado Springs home is covered in graffiti as a previous tenant is accused of causing about...
Colorado Springs home covered in graffiti as former tenant is accused of causing $150,000 worth of damage
The shooting reportedly happened around 3 a.m. on June 16, 2021.
1 shot outside Fountain Love’s Country Store
Suspect Cimmarron Mathes following his arrest early in the morning of June 17, 2021.
Costilla County man allegedly goes on tractor rampage, lights house on fire and injures police officers before arrest

Latest News

An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
Ex-husband of missing Colorado Springs woman arrested for her death
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
LIVE: Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
A person receive a vaccine at a clinic at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs.
Health Department: El Paso County will likely not hit state goal of 75% vaccinated by July 4
Heat relief within sight
Another hot day ahead!