WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis touring downtown Colorado Springs, signing bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis is meeting with Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers Thursday as part of a visit to the city.

Polis’ office says the governor and mayor, along with the executive director of CDOT, will be touring parts of downtown to view infrastructure and improvements made in recent years. The itinerary says the walking tour will begin at the south lawn of the Pioneers Museum and continue down Vermijo Street, ending at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum. The tour begins at 1:30 p.m.

Afterward, Polis is scheduled to hold a bill signing ceremony at the Center for Employment Opportunities on Garden of the Gods Road.

Watch our 11 Breaking News Center coverage at the top of the page.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.