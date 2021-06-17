Advertisement

U.S. Space Force, SpaceX launch milestone rocket

First Pentagon national security satellite launched on reused rocket to save millions.
By Jon Wiener
Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thursday’s launch of the SpaceX Falcon9 rocket marked a milestone. The reusable rocket carried the U.S. Space Force GPS III SV05 satellite into orbit -- the first Pentagon national security satellite launched on a reusable rocket. The first stage of the Falcon9 booster was then successfully landed again on Earth, on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch is estimated to save the Space and Missiles Systems Center about $64 million. The Pentagon has previously launched three satellites into orbit through the SpaceX contract, but this was the first to be carried on the Falcon9 booster that had already been to space.

“In preparation for this first time event, we’ve worked closely with SpaceX to understand the refurbishment processes and are confident the rocket is ready for its next flight,” Dr. Walter Lauderdale, deputy mission director of the U.S. Space Force Space and Missiles Systems Center, said Monday during a briefing with reporters.

