Unlicensed massage therapist accused of sexual assault in Colorado Springs

Raymond Welling.
Raymond Welling.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman reached out to police on May 25 to report she had been sexually assaulted by a massage therapist in Colorado Springs.

On Thursday, police publicly announced the arrest of 54-year-old Raymond Welling. He was taken into custody on Wednesday. Welling is facing a charge of sexual assault, fake medical exam. The charge is a felony.

“During the investigation, detectives developed information that unreported sexual assaults may have occurred with additional clients,” Lt. James Sokolik wrote in a news release. “Mr. Welling purports to have a certification in a process referred to as ROLFING, however, per the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies; he is not a licensed massage therapist.”

According to police, Welling was running a business out of his home at 735 N. Walnut Street.

“Individuals that have had contact with Mr. Welling and have concerns regarding their interactions should contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 444-7000, or if they wish to remain anonymous, they may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or (800) 222-8477,” Lt. Sokolik added in the release.

A photo of Welling is at the top of this article.

