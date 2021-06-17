1 taken into custody following a standoff in Colorado Springs Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs blocked off a neighborhood near Garland Avenue and Circle Drive Thursday evening. The neighborhood is near Pikes Peak Avenue a few blocks east of Memorial Park.

11 News was at the scene at about 5:30 p.m. and part of S. Garland was closed all the way to S. Circle. As of 5:50 p.m. the scene was still active and the SWAT team was in the area.

Just before 6:30 p.m. the roadway was back open and a majority of the officers had left the neighborhood.

Police confirmed one person was taken into custody as they executed a warrant. The suspect was not publicly identified and police weren’t able to share what the warrant was for. There was no danger to the community last time this article was updated at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The purpose of this article is to provide residents in the area with the latest information on a heavy police presence in the area.

