Advertisement

Man suspected of posing as a person who had died arrested in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 12:56 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted out of Washington was taken into custody in Colorado Springs after stealing the identity of someone who had died, according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared information on the case against Tracy Lynn Hoggatt on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 4700 block of N. Carefree Circle, responding to a “call for service.” When officers arrived at the scene, something occurred giving probable cause to arrest Hoggatt.

“Once the suspect was transported to the Stetson Hills substation officers discovered the identity the suspect was using was reported as deceased,” police wrote in an online crime blotter. “Officers requested the use of a finger print scanner. Once the finger prints were scanned officers discovered a second identity. The results from the finger print scans did not provide a date of birth but did provide additional information that was used to identify the suspect.”

Following the finger print scans, investigators were able to identify the true identity of the suspect, believed to be Tracy Lynn Hoggatt. Police then learned Hoggatt was wanted out of Washington, after he was given a second chance to live a normal life outside of prison walls.

“Hoggatt was serving time in Washington State after being convicted of three felony crimes and was originally sentenced to life in prison under Washington States new three strike rule,” the online crime blotter continues to read. “Hoggatt was granted clemency in January 2017 and eventually released on conditions in July 2018. Hoggatt failed to abide by those conditions and fled the area. Hoggatt has been wanted for failing to abide by those conditions since August 2019. While Hoggatt knew he was wanted by Washington State he assumed the identity of a deceased person and had been able to avoid apprehension by multiple other law enforcement agencies.”

As of early Thursdsay morning, Hoggatt remained in the El Paso County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference about the state's response to the...
Colorado health care, prescription drug bills are now laws
The shooting reportedly happened around 3 a.m. on June 16, 2021.
1 shot outside Fountain Love’s Country Store
A Colorado Springs home is covered in graffiti as a previous tenant is accused of causing about...
Colorado Springs home covered in graffiti as former tenant is accused of causing $150,000 worth of damage
Detra Farries
Woman convicted of dragging a Colorado Springs tow truck driver released from prison
Thousands turned out for the 2021 Western Street Breakfast. The event returned after a...
Western Street Breakfast makes return to Colorado Springs

Latest News

More heat and a few storms
Another hot day ahead!
File photo.
Man driving a tractor allegedly injures police officer, SWAT team from Alamosa called for help in standoff with suspect
A Colorado Springs home is covered in graffiti as a previous tenant is accused of causing about...
Colorado Springs home covered in graffiti as former tenant is accused of causing $150,000 worth of damage
Good Samaritans rescued a driver in Pueblo on 6/16/21.
Good Samaritans rescue driver from the water in Pueblo