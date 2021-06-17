Man suspected of posing as a person who had died arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man wanted out of Washington was taken into custody in Colorado Springs after stealing the identity of someone who had died, according to police.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared information on the case against Tracy Lynn Hoggatt on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 4700 block of N. Carefree Circle, responding to a “call for service.” When officers arrived at the scene, something occurred giving probable cause to arrest Hoggatt.

“Once the suspect was transported to the Stetson Hills substation officers discovered the identity the suspect was using was reported as deceased,” police wrote in an online crime blotter. “Officers requested the use of a finger print scanner. Once the finger prints were scanned officers discovered a second identity. The results from the finger print scans did not provide a date of birth but did provide additional information that was used to identify the suspect.”

Following the finger print scans, investigators were able to identify the true identity of the suspect, believed to be Tracy Lynn Hoggatt. Police then learned Hoggatt was wanted out of Washington, after he was given a second chance to live a normal life outside of prison walls.

“Hoggatt was serving time in Washington State after being convicted of three felony crimes and was originally sentenced to life in prison under Washington States new three strike rule,” the online crime blotter continues to read. “Hoggatt was granted clemency in January 2017 and eventually released on conditions in July 2018. Hoggatt failed to abide by those conditions and fled the area. Hoggatt has been wanted for failing to abide by those conditions since August 2019. While Hoggatt knew he was wanted by Washington State he assumed the identity of a deceased person and had been able to avoid apprehension by multiple other law enforcement agencies.”

As of early Thursdsay morning, Hoggatt remained in the El Paso County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.