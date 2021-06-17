Advertisement

Man driving a tractor allegedly injures police officer, SWAT team from Alamosa called for help in standoff with suspect

By Tony Keith
Updated: 6 hours ago
SAN LUIS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police officer was injured as a man driving a tractor reportedly refused to listen to authorities Wednesday night.

The incident started at about 6 p.m. near San Luis. The town is southwest of Alamosa and close to the New Mexico border. According to the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office, a man behind the wheel of a tractor was running over vehicles on his own property. Surrounding law enforcement officers were called to the area to assist.

At one point, a police vehicle was struck by the tractor. An officer from the Blanca Police Department was taken to the hospital. Details on how badly injured the officer was were not immediately available.

As of 9:45 p.m. there was an active standoff between the suspect and law enforcement in an area off of County Road P.6 southwest of San Luis. At that time, the SWAT team from Alamosa was responding to the scene.

As this is a developing story with few details available, this article likely won’t be updated until Thursday morning at the earliest.

