Health Department: El Paso County will likely not hit state goal of 75% vaccinated by July 4

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The state is still working to get 75 percent of the population vaccinated with at at least one dose by July 4. Here in El Paso County, the health department believes we will likely be just short of 60 percent vaccinated by that date.

According to the health department, more than 352,000 people eligible have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. In a press release, the El Paso County Health Department states, “As of June 14, nearly 58 percent of El Paso County’s vaccine-eligible population — including federal estimates — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with almost 50 percent fully vaccinated.”

Click here to see the current COVID-19 data for El Paso County.

If you have yet to get your COVID-19 vaccine, there are several vaccine clinics scheduled for El Paso County:

Broadmoor World Arena, June 18-21 This clinic is open to anyone 12+, with parental consent. They will reportedly be giving out the Pfizer vaccine. This clinic is using the Pfizer vaccine. You can walk-in or register for an appointment here

Matthews-Vu Medical Group (1550 Pulsar Drive June 14-18 This clinic is using the Pfizer vaccine. Open to anyone 12 and older; those who are 12-17 will require a parent to be present. You can register for an appointment here.

UCHealth Memorial Hospital North & Memorial Administration Center June 14-18 This clinic is using the Pfizer vaccine. and is open to anyone 12 and older; those who are 12-17 will require parental consent. You can walk-in or register for an appointment here.

Chapel Hills Mall June 14-18 This clinic is using the Pfizer vaccine and is open to anyone 12 and older; those who are 12-17 will require parental consent. Walk-ins welcome.

The El Paso County Health Department is urging more people to get vaccinated with the upcoming holiday and as restrictions loosen and more people are returning to pre-pandemic activities.

