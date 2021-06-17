Advertisement

Health Department: El Paso County will likely not hit state goal of 75% vaccinated by July 4

A person receive a vaccine at a clinic at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs.
A person receive a vaccine at a clinic at Cheyenne Mountain High School in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 12:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The state is still working to get 75 percent of the population vaccinated with at at least one dose by July 4. Here in El Paso County, the health department believes we will likely be just short of 60 percent vaccinated by that date.

According to the health department, more than 352,000 people eligible have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. In a press release, the El Paso County Health Department states, “As of June 14, nearly 58 percent of El Paso County’s vaccine-eligible population — including federal estimates — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with almost 50 percent fully vaccinated.”

Click here to see the current COVID-19 data for El Paso County.

If you have yet to get your COVID-19 vaccine, there are several vaccine clinics scheduled for El Paso County:

  • Broadmoor World Arena,
    • June 18-21
    • This clinic is open to anyone 12+, with parental consent. They will reportedly be giving out the Pfizer vaccine. This clinic is using the Pfizer vaccine.
    • You can walk-in or register for an appointment here.
  • Matthews-Vu Medical Group (1550 Pulsar Drive
    • June 14-18
    • This clinic is using the Pfizer vaccine. Open to anyone 12 and older; those who are 12-17 will require a parent to be present.
    • You can register for an appointment here.
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital North & Memorial Administration Center
    • June 14-18
    • This clinic is using the Pfizer vaccine. and is open to anyone 12 and older; those who are 12-17 will require parental consent.
    • You can walk-in or register for an appointment here.
  • Chapel Hills Mall
    • June 14-18
    • This clinic is using the Pfizer vaccine and is open to anyone 12 and older; those who are 12-17 will require parental consent. Walk-ins welcome.
  • You can walk-in or register for an appointment here.

The El Paso County Health Department is urging more people to get vaccinated with the upcoming holiday and as restrictions loosen and more people are returning to pre-pandemic activities.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference about the state's response to the...
Colorado health care, prescription drug bills are now laws
Police stand surrounded by crime tape immediately outside Woody's Bar and Grill off Pikes Peak...
2 dead in separate shootings in east Colorado Springs early Thursday
A Colorado Springs home is covered in graffiti as a previous tenant is accused of causing about...
Colorado Springs home covered in graffiti as former tenant is accused of causing $150,000 worth of damage
The shooting reportedly happened around 3 a.m. on June 16, 2021.
1 shot outside Fountain Love’s Country Store
Suspect Cimmarron Mathes following his arrest early in the morning of June 17, 2021.
Costilla County man allegedly goes on tractor rampage, lights house on fire and injures police officers before arrest

Latest News

An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman arrested for her death
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
LIVE: Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference in November 2020.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis touring downtown Colorado Springs, signing bills
Heat relief within sight
Another hot day ahead!