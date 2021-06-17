Advertisement

Good Samaritans rescue driver from the water in Pueblo

Good Samaritans rescued a driver in Pueblo on 6/16/21.
Good Samaritans rescued a driver in Pueblo on 6/16/21.(@machine_sgt/Twitter)
By Tony Keith
Updated: 9 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A near-deadly crash has a happy ending thanks to bystanders who jumped into action!

A sergeant with the Pueblo Police Department shared an unsettling photo on Wednesday with an SUV almost entirely submerged underwater by a golf course. Officers and firefighters were called to a water rescue at City Park just north of the Elmwood Golf Course. But before first responders arrived at the scene, some good Samaritans had pulled the driver from the vehicle.

A Pueblo Police Department sergeant is reporting the driver of the vehicle may have had a medical emergency.

