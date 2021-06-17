Good Samaritans rescue driver from the water in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A near-deadly crash has a happy ending thanks to bystanders who jumped into action!

A sergeant with the Pueblo Police Department shared an unsettling photo on Wednesday with an SUV almost entirely submerged underwater by a golf course. Officers and firefighters were called to a water rescue at City Park just north of the Elmwood Golf Course. But before first responders arrived at the scene, some good Samaritans had pulled the driver from the vehicle.

A Pueblo Police Department sergeant is reporting the driver of the vehicle may have had a medical emergency.

PFD & PPD responded on a water rescue at city park. An SUV had driven through the fence and into the ditch. Bystanders were able to rescue the driver who may have had a medical emergency. pic.twitter.com/yNwsQdSe7F — sgt 2 green machine (@machine_sgt) June 16, 2021

