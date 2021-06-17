DOD COVID-19 vaccine recipients expected to be entered in the 4th and 5th $1 million drawings in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - 11 News learned on Wednesday anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine through the Department of Defense (DOD) will be eligible for the final two drawings through “Colorado Comeback Cash.”

The $1 million sweepstakes was announced by Gov. Jared Polis and features five drawings. Those who were vaccinated through the DOD were not entered in the first three drawings.

11 News learned soon after the announcement of the sweepstakes that the Department of Veterans Affairs and the DOD did not originally report vaccine information to the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS). People have to be in the CIIS in order to be eligible for the upcoming sweepstakes drawings. In late May, about 65,000 people who received their shots at a VA facility were entered into the CIIS, but not anyone who received their vaccine through the DOD.

The following statement was sent to 11 News from the Colorado State Join Information Center Wednesday, the same day as the third drawing:

“We did not get data from the Department of Defense to include for today’s drawing, but we continued to work closely with the DoD and they confirmed this morning that they will be able to get us the information we need to include Coloradans who received vaccines from the Department of Defense in the Comeback Cash and Comeback Cash Scholarship drawings starting next week. People vaccinated at VA facilities have been included in all drawings.”

Anyone who got their vaccine through the VA still won’t show up in the CIIS portal, but officials with the state say they are still entered in the drawing.

