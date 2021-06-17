Advertisement

Dedicated to his job, man walks 17 miles to work

Donte Franklin walks a total of five hours and 15 minutes for work.
Donte Franklin walks a total of five hours and 15 minutes for work.(KOCO)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 8:44 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) – A man from Oklahoma says he’s thankful for his job and would do anything to provide for his family – even if that means walking 17 miles roundtrip for work each day.

To achieve his goals, Donte Franklin has to put one foot in front of the other – literally.

“I have to walk two hours and 26 minutes. That’s 8.6 miles,” Franklin explained.

That’s just from his house to work. After a full shift, he turns around and walks back for a total of 16 to 17 miles.

“That’s five hours and 15 minutes altogether,” Franklin said.

Earlier this week, a man stopped Franklin as he was walking to his job as a cook at Buffalo Wild Wings.

“He was like, ‘do you need a ride?’ And I was like, ‘yeah,’” Franklin said.

The man was so inspired by Franklin’s story he created a Go Fund Me to help the cook get back on his feet.

“It makes me just really want to keep grinding so I can help other people like they helped me,” Franklin said.

Franklin is studying to become a welder and just needs more money to continue to help his family, even if it means hiking to work in scorching temperatures.

“I just need to keep going, keep doing. It’s all going to pay off in the end,” Franklin said.

As of Thursday morning, the fundraiser has raised more than $4,000.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference about the state's response to the...
Colorado health care, prescription drug bills are now laws
Police stand surrounded by crime tape immediately outside Woody's Bar and Grill off Pikes Peak...
2 dead in separate shootings in east Colorado Springs early Thursday
A Colorado Springs home is covered in graffiti as a previous tenant is accused of causing about...
Colorado Springs home covered in graffiti as former tenant is accused of causing $150,000 worth of damage
The shooting reportedly happened around 3 a.m. on June 16, 2021.
1 shot outside Fountain Love’s Country Store
Suspect Cimmarron Mathes following his arrest early in the morning of June 17, 2021.
Costilla County man allegedly goes on tractor rampage, lights house on fire and injures police officers before arrest

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
An arrest warrant was opened for Dane Kallungi on June 1, 2021, for a crime in March 2019 --...
Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman arrested for her death
Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.
Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted
The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus...
CDC lowers travel warning for cruise ships
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
LIVE: Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday