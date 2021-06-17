Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman arrested for her death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The ex-husband of a Colorado Springs woman missing for more than two years is now in custody for her murder.

Dane Kallungi, 38, was arrested Wednesday in Albuquerque for first-degree murder charges. Colorado Springs police issued a warrant for Kallungi’s arrest on June 1 in connection with wife Jepsy Amaga Kallungi’s 2019 dispappeance, and Albuquerque police tell 11 News he was arrested while trying to get onto Kirtland Air Force Base.

Colorado courts records show Kallungi is wanted for murder charges stemming from a crime allegedly committed on March 20, 2019 -- the last day Jepsy’s mother tells 11 News she spoke with her daughter.

“I just want to know if she’s still alive or dead,” Margie Amaga told 11 News in April 2019. “I don’t know where she is, why she’s gone.”

Jepsy’s mother told 11 News that her daughter met her former husband on an internet dating site before moving to Colorado to marry him. Court records show the couple’s divorce was finalized in January 2019. The Colorado Springs Police Department Homicide/Assault Unit launched an investigation into Jepsy’s disappearance on April 4, 2019.

Amaga says Dane Kallungi told her Jepsy left with a friend to go to the Philippines or Chicago with no phone or ID.

