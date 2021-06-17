Advertisement

CDC lowers travel warning for cruise ships

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.(Source: CNN)
(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered its travel warning for cruise ships from very high to high on Thursday.

The guidance is for travelers who are not fully vaccinated.

The CDC says the chance of getting coronavirus is still high on a cruise ship because the virus spreads easier in close quarters.

The agency recommends unvaccinated people avoid taking cruises.

It also says those planning a cruise should get tested one to three days before their trip and three to five days after it.

