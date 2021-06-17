Advertisement

Broncos again nominated for ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award

(KKCO)
By Richie Cozzolino
Updated: 4 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - For the second consecutive year, the Denver Broncos are a finalist for a national award lauding the franchise’s impact on their community.

The Broncos were one of four teams nominated for the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award. The shortlist is made from teams “who are using sports to make a difference in their communities and throughout the world,” according to ESPN’s criteria. The Broncos are joined by the Toronto Blue Jays (MLB), the New York City Football Club (MLS), and the Atlanta Dream (WNBA).

“The Broncos’ recognition as a finalist for ESPN’s Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year—for the second year in a row—speaks to the consistent and unparalleled commitment of our players, staff and partners to serving our community,” Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement Thursday. “During such a challenging and unprecedented year, we were inspired by the dedication of so many within our organization impacting the areas of COVID-19 relief, social justice, youth development and more.”

According to the team, the Broncos have dedicated more that 850+ hours volunteering at 744 different engagements, including many zoom calls during the COVID-19 pandemic. The franchise has given more than $1 million to COVID relief efforts, and has invested $300,000 in the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club’s renovations and reopening.

The winner of the award will be announced July 24 during a special airing on ABC.

