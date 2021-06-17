Advertisement

2 dead in separate shootings in east Colorado Springs early Thursday

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:22 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people are dead following separate shootings 30 minutes apart in east Colorado Springs overnight.

The shootings occurred less than 3 miles from each other, but police say they do not appear connected.

Police first responded to Woody’s Bar and Grill off Pikes Peak and Academy around 12:30 a.m. after officers already in the area heard gunshots going off. Law enforcement found one woman who had been shot multiple times; despite life-saving attempts, she died at the scene.

Half an hour later, more officers responded to a 7-Eleven off Fountain and Circle, where a man was found shot in the parking lot. He also died at the scene.

In both cases, police say the suspect fired several times in the business parking lot before fleeing the area.

A sergeant confirms with 11 News that the police presence at Woody’s was especially heavy during the initial investigation because of a throng of family members showed up.

“The family is very emotional -- understandably,” the sergeant said, explaining that because emotions were running high, additional officers were called out to keep the peace. He said the scene has remained largely calm.

At the time of this writing, no arrests have been reported directly related to the shooting, but police say one man was arrested after threatening responding firefighters with what looked like a gun.

“Colorado Springs Fire Department personnel were responding to the scene with their lights and sirens activated to provide medical attention to the victim. While driving there, they advised that a male was pursuing them in a vehicle and was pointing a firearm at them,” police wrote on the CSPD blotter.

Officers were able to talk to the man before things escalated further and discovered that he was carrying a realistic-looking BB gun. He was arrested for felony menacing, obstruction of a firefighter and reckless driving.

While no information on suspects has been released, police do say the suspect and victim in the first shooting knew each other.

Anyone with information on one or both cases is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

