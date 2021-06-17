2 people and 1 dog killed following a small plane crash in Colorado on Wednesday
Updated: 9 hours ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people and a dog were killed following a small plane crash in Colorado on Wednesday.
At about 2 p.m., the plane crashed south of the Centennial Airport in Douglas County. The crash site was close to S. Peoria Street and Ridgegate Parkway. The FAA is handling the investigation. The plane was reportedly inbound to the Centennial Airport from Missouri when the crash occurred.
The people involved in the crash have not been publicly identified.
A small brush fire was sparked by the crash, but was quickly contained by firefighters.
