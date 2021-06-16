What to do and what not to do in this week’s dangerously hot temperatures; rules for breaking a car window if child or pet is in danger

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News spoke with Colorado Springs police about what to do and what not to do in this week’s dangerously hot temperatures, as well as the rules for breaking a car window if a child or pet is in danger.

Southern Colorado’s weather this week has CSPD officers reminding the public how they should prepare for the heat wave.

“It’s interesting that we’re seeing such an extreme heat wave here. We’re used to seeing a lot of sunshine but to have temperatures nearing 3 digits in Colorado Springs is uncommon and most people are not prepared for it,” said Officer Wesley Wilkerson of CSPD.

If you see a child or pet inside a car alone in danger:

In 2017, it became legal in Colorado to break a car window if a child or pet is in a hot car with specific rules. You can be excused from criminal mischief, property damage or trespassing attempting to save a child or pet if:

-You have a reasonable belief that the at-risk pet or person or child is in imminent danger of suffering death or serious bodily injury

-You make every reasonable effort to contact the owner AND law enforcement before breaking in

-You checked to make sure the door is not unlocked

-Once you break in, you’re responsible for that pet or kid until help arrives

“Most individuals who have pets or animals in Colorado Springs, they actually take the pet with them when they leave the vehicle because we are such an outdoor community but there have been a few instances here,” said Wilkerson of CSPD.

According to CSPD, the nation sees about 38 kids die a year after being left in a vehicle. Most are reportedly under the age of 3.

If you get sick from the heat:

Heat exhaustion symptoms include feeling faint, dizzy, excessive sweating, clammy skin, nauseous feeling, rapid muscle pulse and muscle cramps. Get to a cooler place and drink plenty of water.

Heat stroke symptoms include throbbing headache, no sweating whatsoever, body temperature of above 103 degrees, nausea, vomiting, very rapid and strong pulse and possibly loss of consciousness. Call 911 immediately.

If you take your pet outside in extreme heat:

Look out for heavy panting, glazed eyes, unsteadiness on feet and vomiting. If you wouldn’t walk on pavement with your bare feet, do not walk your pet on it. Keep pets inside as much as you can.

