Video shows aggressive cow elk in Evergreen

Cow elk spotted in Evergreen.
Cow elk spotted in Evergreen.(CPW NE REGION)
By KKTV
Updated: 7 hours ago
EVERGREEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife say an aggressive cow elk was reported on Evergreen Lake on Upper Bear Creek Road in Evergreen Colorado.

CPW says cow elk will be exhibiting normal protective behavior of their young. This time of year deer, elk, and moose will be protective of their newborns.

People need to give wildlife extra space this time of year and make sure dogs are on leashes.

They also say you should yield to the elk. If you see wildlife on a well traveled path or trail avoid them.

The CPW northeast region shared this video today:

