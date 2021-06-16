Sheriff’s detectives ask for help finding missing girl

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on the whereabouts of a Pueblo West girl who is believed to be with her non-custodial mother.

Deputies say 12-year-old Jarika Otero left her home on June 12th. She was reported missing by a custodial family member and is believed she connected with her mother, 32-year-old Jolene Ware. Ware’s address is unknown.

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Detectives have been looking for Jarika and believe her welfare is endangered. Homeless camps in Pueblo County were checked Tuesday. Several people reportedly told deputies Ware talked about taking Jarika to Colorado Springs.

Detectives say the two may be walking and are in the Pueblo or Colorado Springs area. It was also reported Ware cut her and Jarika’s hair.

Jarika is described as 5-foot-2 inches, 95 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing jean shorts with designs on the pockets and a red t-shirt tied in the front. Jolene Ware is described as 5-foot-9, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Ware or Jarika are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250.

